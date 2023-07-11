Priyanka Chopra's 'Angel' Malti Marie Looks Adorable In This Picture; Seen Yet?

Priyanka Chopra has finally taken a break from her busy schedule. The actress, who last appeared in Citadel, decided to spend some quality time with her family by the seaside. Now, she is seemingly on a short getaway with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Jonas. Priyanka took to her official Instagram Stories and shared a lovely still of Malti Marie, with a caption that read: ‘Angel (red heart emoji)’.

In the picture, little Malti Marie dressed in a blue and red floral monokini, looked super adorable. She even wore a matching sun hat and sunglasses. The little munchkin was absolutely enjoying her trip. Take a look here:

Even Nick Jonas shared a picture of himself from his family holiday and captioned it, “I got vacation eyes."

A few weeks ago, Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of another family moment together as they went for a picnic on Sunday. The priceless picture captured the parents enjoying their time with their little one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie Jonas in January 2022. Malti made her public appearance alongside Priyanka in January this year in Los Angeles as they attended the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame event, where the one-year-old sat on Priyanka’s lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas got their accolades.

Priyanka Chopra is now filming her next project, Heads of State. It is a comedy film directed by Ilya Naishuller. Priyanka Chopra, Idris Elba, and John Cena star as the primary characters. Priyanka also had a Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa, but the actor reportedly pulled out due to a scheduling conflict. She was set to appear alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is to be noted that neither Priyanka Chopra nor the makers of the film have officially confirmed the reports, so far.