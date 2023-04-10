Priyanka Chopra’s Baby Girl Malti is Making the Most of Her Easter Sunday, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her baby girl Malti dish out major mother-daughter goals. On the auspicious occasion of Easter, the duo made the most of the day, with twining attires, eating Easter eggs and all things in between. The proud mommy has now shared a bundle of happy moments with the little one on her Instagram handle. She captioned, ‘Easter Sunday. ❤️.’

Earlier, the actress also shared a happy photo of her daughter basking under the sunlight. Malti was dressed in a white and yellow frock with a white colour hairband on her head. She sat on a basket with some toys and a bunch of beautiful flowers yellow and peach colour are kept near her. Priyanka wrote, “Happy Easter to all celebrating.”

Priyanka recently visited India for Citadel promotions and for the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The trip also marked her daughter Malti’s first outing in the country. The actress made sure that she along with her daughter seek blessings from the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. Many photos of the same were shared on social media.

Priyanka welcomed Malti with hubby Nick Jonas via surrogacy back in 2022.

Speaking of Citadel, the show marks Priyanka’s web series debut with Richard Madden. The duo kickstarted the promotions from Mumbai. Helmed by The Russo Brothers, Citadel is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 28.

Apart from that, Priyanka will also be seen sharing screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba for Heads of State. The actress shared the news on Instagram and wrote, ‘On to the next.’ Reportedly, the shoot will begin in May. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film is being produced by Safran Company’s Peter Safran and John Rickard.

She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhat and Katrina Kaif. The movie is touted to be a road-trip film similar to Akhtar’s hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which also starred Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News