Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Enjoys With 'Mamu' Siddharth In This Never-Seen-Before Photo

Birthday Priyanka Chopra recently took to his Instagram handle to share an unseen photo of her daughter Malti with Siddharth on his birthday. Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Happiest Birthday Sid. Seeing you go from my little brother to Mamu is incredible. Love you Gooch."

In the photo, Malti was seen candidly sitting on her mama Sidharth’s lap. The duo sat on a cruise, while they gazed at blue sea. She was seen dressed in a cute pink top. Earlier yesterday, Priyanka shared another adorable glimpse of her baby daughter enjoying her cruise ride. In the picture, little Malti Marie dressed in a blue and red floral monokini, looked super adorable. She even wore a matching sun hat and sunglasses.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie Jonas in January 2022. Malti made her public appearance alongside Priyanka in January this year in Los Angeles as they attended the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame event, where the one-year-old sat on Priyanka’s lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas got their accolades.

Earlier during an interview with ABC’s The View, Priyanka shared that after Malti’s birth, she re-prioritised her life. She said, “Definitely. I was really grateful that she happened to me at a time when I had the ability to put a pin in it. Not everyone has the ability to say, ‘Hey I won’t go to work’ or take a year off but I did. I took a year off and I’m someone who has done four movies a year because I’m greedy. I don’t want anyone else to do the job, just in case I don’t get it again. I still have that energy. But when she came there’s nothing else that matters. She is my honing signal. Wherever I go I have to come back home. She is with me everywhere. She is in New York right now which means my mother schlepped everywhere.”

Priyanka Chopra is now filming her next project, Heads of State. It is a comedy film directed by Ilya Naishuller. Priyanka Chopra, Idris Elba, and John Cena star as the primary characters. Priyanka also had a Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa, but the actor reportedly pulled out due to a scheduling conflict. She was set to appear alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is to be noted that neither Priyanka Chopra nor the makers of the film have officially confirmed the reports, so far.