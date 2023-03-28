Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became proud parents to their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas last year in January. The global celebrities often drop mushy photos with their little ones on their social media handles. Earlier this year, Priyanka revealed Malti’s face after keeping her from the media glare for a long time. Now, the actress has dropped yet another adorable snap with Malti and we can’t take our eyes off them.

In the photo, Priyanka can be seen carrying Malti in her arms whereas the latter has a makeup brush in her hand and is trying to her her mom glam up. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, “Glam with mama. #MM ❤️"

Take a look:

Netizens took to the comment section to shower love on Priyanka and Malti. One user wrote, “We are mom’s, have to do, what we have to do ❤️…work never ends…" whereas another user added, “Wow two angels in One frame beautiful lady ❤️"

On Monday, Priyanka dropped yet another cute picture of baby Malti sleeping comfortably on her stomach with her face down. Dressed in a blue outfit and draped in a light-coloured shawl, Malti looked absolutely lost in her sleep. Along with the cute picture, Priyanka wrote, “Bedtime stories (red heart emojis)."

On the work front, Priyanka has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Love Again with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. PeeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie titled Jee Le Zaraa in which she will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Priyanka will soon make her OTT debut with Citadel.

