Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti Is Making The Most Of Her Weekend With Cars

Priyanka Chopra Jonas may be swamped with work commitments and shoots, but the actress makes sure to take out time for her baby daughter Malti. Sharing a happy moment of her baby, playing with a toy car the actress wrote, “Loving cars..”

In the photo, Malti can be intrigued by a yellow toy car. She wore a cute tie-dye T-shirt in shades of pink and blue. Priyanka candidly captured her little girl.

Priyanka recently celebrated Mother’s Day with a post dedicated to Malti, her mother Madhu and her mother-in-law Denise. She added a heartwarming note which read, “Im so lucky to have always known the love of a mother. My mother is the strongest woman I know. And her mother was too. I come from a lineage of women who are warriors and I was blessed to be raised by many of them. My Mum, my aunts, my grand mothers. Thank you Ma, you’re the greatest gift in my life. I could not be more grateful you’re mine!”

She added, “To all the moms out there.. the ones I have the privilege of knowing and working with and the ones I don’t… YOU are superheroes. As a new mum I have so much respect for all the providers and nurtures, (my mother insists mothers are also providers, I agree😍), who devote themselves to the next generation. My gratitude. Also thank you Denise for raising an exceptional son and for all the love you bestow upon our family. I’m so blessed. And… I love you Malti Marie. Thank you for making me a mama. Its the greatest honour of my life that you chose me. ❤️🙏🏽#HappyMothersDay to all celebrating ❤️.”

top videos

Earlier during an interview with ABC’s The View, Priyanka shared that after Malti’s birth, she re-prioritised her life. She said, “Definitely. I was really grateful that she happened to me at a time when I had the ability to put a pin in it. Not everyone has the ability to say, ‘Hey I won’t go to work’ or take a year off but I did. I took a year off and I’m someone who has done four movies a year because I’m greedy. I don’t want anyone else to do the job, just in case I don’t get it again. I still have that energy. But when she came there’s nothing else that matters. She is my honing signal. Wherever I go I have to come back home. She is with me everywhere. She is in New York right now which means my mother schlepped everywhere.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently starred in Love Again, alongside Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion. She will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhat and Katrina Kaif. The movie is touted to be a road-trip film similar to Akhtar’s hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which also starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol.