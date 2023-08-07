Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Marie Aces Desi Look In Kurta Pajama

Priyanka Chopra delighted her fans by posting adorable snapshots of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, as the two of them prepared for Nick Jonas’s eagerly anticipated upcoming tour. The heartwarming images captured the little one donning traditional Indian ethnic attire, adding a touch of cultural charm to the moment. The family reunion extended to include Priyanka’s manager, Anjula Acharia. In the first picture posted by Priyanka on her Instagram Stories, little Malti is captured in a candid moment, surrounded by a collection of toys. With the guidance of Priyanka’s manager and family friend, Anjula Acharia, Malti indulges in playtime while dressed in a cute printed white kurta pajama. Priyanka’s caption, “Sundays are for kurta pajamas," perfectly encapsulated the cosy and joyous atmosphere that radiated from the photograph.

In the second picture, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is seated comfortably in an empty suitcase, radiating a cheerful smile as she curiously observed her surroundings. The young fashionista sported a printed off-white kurta paired with pajamas, expertly accessorized with earrings that complemented her traditional attire. Priyanka’s caption read, “We’re ready for THE TOUR @nickjonas.”

Priyanka also re-posted a picture where she embraced Malti lovingly while manager Anjula Acharia captured the touching moment. Dressed in elegant white ensembles, the trio strolled out on a sunny day, all donning sleek dark sunglasses. Malti was dressed in a printed white frock and a matching hat. Priyanka’s re-post picture caption read, “Missed you @anjula_acharia.”

Anjula Acharia also joined in sharing the precious moments on her Instagram Stories. She posted images of herself interacting with Malti as they played with toys scattered around the room. Anjula wrote, “On Massi duty!” An additional photograph showcased Malti holding both toys and a pouch, wholly immersed in her playtime.

Notably, Nick Jonas’s inaugural tour is slated to kick off in New York, promising an electrifying start to this musical adventure.

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra was seen in the series Citadel. This gripping show centres on the exploits of two top-tier operatives, Mason Kane (portrayed by Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (played by Priyanka), within the worldwide intelligence agency known as Citadel. Additionally, Priyanka is set to share the screen with John Cena and Idris Elba in the upcoming project Heads Of State.