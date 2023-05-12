Priyanka Chopra's Mother FINALLY CONFIRMS Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Engagement

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra has finally confirmed Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Madhu expressed excitement about Pari’s engagement. “I am very happy for Parineeti and Raghav. With all our blessings,” she told Pinkvilla.

Madhu Chopra’s comment comes hours after it was also reported that her daughter and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also be attending Parineeti’s engagement. “It will be a short trip for Priyanka. She has kept her work aside just to be there for the occasion and be there for her sister. She will be reaching Delhi on the 13th morning. Her husband Nick Jonas is not expected to accompany her, and it is yet to be seen if she brings her daughter, Malti as a surprise for the family,” a source cited by Hindustan Times said.

Even though Parineeti and Raghav have not issued any official statement regarding their relationship or engagement as of now, several media reports claim that they will exchange rings in New Delhi tomorrow i.e. on May 13. The two are likely to get engaged in a traditional ceremony that will be held at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place. They have reportedly planned to wear matching outfits for their engagement ceremony. Raghav has chosen a simple achkan, specially crafted by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. On the other hand, Parineeti will wear an elegant traditional ensemble by Manish Malhotra.

Reportedly, it will be an intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. It is rumoured that Karan Johar and Sania Mirza will also be attending the much-awaited engagement.

The rumours of Parineeti’s engagement started making headlines after she was spotted with Raghav Chadha on various occasions. Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now.