Priyanka-Ranveer To Zeenat Aman-Dev Anand, Celebs Who Played Both Lovers And Siblings

Our favourite Bollywood stars take up various challenging roles to entertain us. It’s the versatility of celebrities that makes the audience eager to watch their films. Fitting into the shoes of every character is an easy task for them. It is no surprise that an actor and an actress who played lovers in one film, essay the role of a brother and sister in another. Here’s a list of some Bollywood duos who portrayed each other’s romantic interests as well as siblings for the sake of a film.

Priyanka Chopra-Ranveer Singh

Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh captured our attention with their sizzling on-screen chemistry in Gunday and Bajirao Maastani. The duo also brought alive the perfect brother-sister equation in the film Dil Dhadakne Do. In all three films, PeeCee and Ranveer entertained us with their easy-breezy presence.

Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan romanced each other in the films Mohabbatein and Devdas. The audience loved to watch the pair delving into moments of affection on-screen. But if you remember, SRK and Aishwarya were also roped in for the 2000 romance drama Josh, where the duo played twins, quite effortlessly.

Deepika Padukone-Arjun Rampal

Deepika Padukone’s debut film Om Shanti Om had her playing a vengeful woman seeking revenge for the deeds of her former lover. Although she was paired with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika’s Shantipriya was shown to be the love interest of Arjun Rampal’s Mukesh. In 2010, Deepika and Arjun were cast in the comedy-drama Housefull where they played siblings.

Amitabh Bachchan-Hema Malini

Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini justified their roles as the most popular on-screen pair, in films like Naseeb, Satte Pe Satta, Desh Premee, Nastik, Baghban, Veer Zaara, and Babul. But they were equally loved by movie enthusiasts for essaying the role of a brother and sister in the 1973 film Gehri Chaal.

Zeenat Aman-Dev Anand

Veteran stars Zeenat Aman and Dev Anand’s on-screen romance in films including Prem Shastra, Darling Darling, Warrant, Kalabaaz, and Ishq Ishq Ishq became the talk of the town back in the day. But the duo also essayed the roles of siblings, Prashant Jaiswal and Jasbir Jaiswal in the iconic 1971 musical drama Hare Rama Hare Krishna.