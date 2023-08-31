Producer Charmme Kaur Sends Warm Wishes To Her Brother On Raksha Bandhan, Shares Unseen Pics

India is celebrating Raksha Bandhan on August 30 and 31. On the occasion, several celebrities in the entertainment industry have taken the social media to wish their siblings. Actress turned producer Charmme Kaur shared a series of pictures with her brother Mickey Uppal on Wednesday to celebrate Rakhi moments with him.

In the photos shared on Instagram, Charmme can be seen enjoying drinks with her brother at a restaurant on several occasions. In the last frame of the album, she can be seen posing with her brother while enjoying the nightlife. The location of the photos is not mentioned.

“Cleanest heart, naughtiest mind, fun company and protective soul…you are the best bro…many more crazy memories to us…Happy Raksha Bandhan (sic)," Charmme wrote in the caption of the post. Take a look at the pictures:

Even her brother shared a set of photos with Charmme and penned a heartwarming note for his sister. “Happy Raksha Bandhan Charmme Kaur to 1 of the strongest, kindest, level-headed souls I’ve known…You’ve been inspiring/moulding me to be a better person for 35 years…Thanks for always standing by my side," Mickey wrote.

Earlier this month, Charmme shared post-pack-up fun of Double Ismart with Sanjay Dutt, Puri Jagannadh and Ram Pothineni in Thailand. The producer shared a bunch of pictures from the night as the cast and crew enjoyed a super meal at a restaurant. In the photographs, Sanjay Dutt can be seen dashing in a white printed shirt that he paired with beige pants, while Charmme looks stunning in a black maxi dress.

Charmme Kaur made her debut in Telugu film in 2002 with Ni Thodu Kavali at the age of 15. The film turned out to be a flop but gave her excellent recognition in the Southern industry. She was critically acclaimed with the Malayalam film Kattuchembakam which was released in the same year. Apart from her acting prowess, she joined Puri Connects in 2017 and produced films like Rog, Paisa Vasool, Smart Shankar and Romantic.

She is currently producing Double Ismart, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film has Sanjay Dutt and Ram Pothineni in the lead roles. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 8, 2024.