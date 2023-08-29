Producer Dil Raju Gets Nizam Distribution Rights Of Prabhas-starrer Salaar For Rs 80 Crore

Prasanth Neel’s directorial Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire featuring Prabhas is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Ever since the film was announced, the team has been teasing the fans and they are now waiting for the makers to drop its trailer. Meanwhile, Dil Raju, one of the biggest producers and distributors in India, has reportedly bagged the distribution rights for Nizam and Uttarandhra.

The distributor owns his production company, Sri Venkateswara Creations, and is known for his contribution to the Telugu film industry. According to rumour mills, the producer reportedly bought the distribution rights for Rs 80 crore. It is said that Rs 65 crore is quoted as a non-refundable advance and Rs 15 crore as a refundable advance. The makers are hoping to earn around Rs 200 crore through theatrical rights of the Telugu version of the film.

After the success of RRR, Baahubali and KGF franchises in the West, Indian films have been getting a higher range rate on overseas rights. Salaar’s advance booking in the US has been opened and has sold many tickets already. The film sold 8,600 tickets within two days of its opening. Salaar will have 643 shows around 222 locations in the US.

There is another report that suggests that KGF fame Yash will be seen in a cameo role in Salaar. According to the reports, Yash has a five-minute screen space in the film.

Speaking about Salaar, the film has been made in two parts. The film is touted to have never seen before storyline and action sequences. The on-screen presence of Prabhas is said to leave the audience spellbound.

The first part of the film is titled Salaar: The Ceasefire. The film has an ensemble star cast including Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagaathi Babu. It is gearing up to hit the cinemas on September 28 in five languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.