Indian film producer Dil Raju is known for his controversial statements in the showbiz industry. While attending a press conference, Dil Raju said something which has now left the audience in splits. He made the remarks in connection with the film Balagam. Now let us, first of all, know the statement made by the producer at the press conference. He said, “There is no dance in this film, no fight… this film does not have Vijay sir’s body language…but there is super entertainment in this film. There are super emotions. There is a super Telangana Nativity."

Do you remember these words said by Dil Raju? Brainstorm and you might recall. Let us tell you that Dil Raju made the same statement while promoting Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu.

This instance has made the audience conclude that he uses these statements as a marketing gimmick. A video from the press conference has gone viral where Dil Raju spoke these lines during the promotion of the film Balagam. But netizens found that the above mentioned lines were also spoken by Raju while promoting Varisu. This has made a mockery of the producer. Here is one of the viral videos of Dil Raju from social media.

A user while mocking Dil Raju wrote, “When it had everything still it was like a serial and flop…just imagine if nothing is there then how this movie will be." The family drama picture Balagam has been directed by Venu Yeldandi. Actors Priyadarshi, Kavya Kalyan Ram, Sudhakar Reddy and Muraleedhar Goud all play significant parts in the movie.

Balagam has been produced by Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy under the banner of Dil Raju Productions. The movie hit the screens on March 3, 2023. The passing of the boisterous, bawdy, meddling village elder Komurayya serves as the focal point of the story and the drama that ensues reveals the family’s divisions and worsens the small village’s sociological problems.

