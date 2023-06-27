Producer KS Rama Rao Unveils Trailer Of Divya Bhavana Directorial O Saathiya

Veteran producer KS Rama Rao has unveiled the trailer of the film O Saathiya directed by debutant Divya Bhavana. The trailer launch ceremony was held at PVR RK Cineplex Hyderabad. Several other renowned celebrities including filmmaker Trinadha Rao Nakkina were a part of this ceremony.

Actors Aryan Gowra and Mishti Chakravarty will play the lead in this film produced by Chandana Katta and Subash Katta. They have produced O Saathiya under the banner of Thanvika Jashwika Creations. The film, touted to be a pan-India love story, will release in the cinema halls on July 7.

Besides unveiling the trailer, KS Rama Rao also appreciated late acting stalwart Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. He said that it is not a child’s feat to direct a film on a shoestring budget and then release it. According to him, it requires enormous efforts to do the same and NTR Garu had achieved a lot in his life with hard work only.

The Criminal producer said that the films should guarantee entertainment to the audience. According to Rao, another best thing about O Saathiya is that UFO movies have taken the task of distribution at the pan-India level. The producer said that this film will prove lucky for the fortunes of the UFO Movies. Rao also emphasised the need for publicity and promotions for the success of a film. According to him, social media plays a vital role in the promotion task. Rao said that O Saathiya will hit the big screens on his birthday (July 7) and he wishes the success of this film.

Trinadha Rao Nakkina also expressed his thoughts about O Saathiya and said that it is a brilliant thing that the director and producer of this film are women. Nakkina hoped that this film will be a massive success at the box office. He also wished that the director Divya Bhavana would get the support of renowned production houses to back her subsequent projects.

Junglee Music Telugu uploaded the trailer of O Saathiya on June 26 on YouTube and it has garnered more than 14,00,000 views so far. Watch the trailer here-

Users applauded the cinematography, visuals and other aspects of the trailer.