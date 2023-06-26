Producer Kuljit Pal Dies Aged 90, Mahesh Bhatt Calls Him A Brave Man

Veteran film producer Kuljit Pal’s demise on June 24 has left the industry in mourning. He had a very long association with the world of cinema, producing films like Arth, Aaj, Parmatma, Vaasna, Do Shikari and Ashiana. 90-year-old Kulji Pal had been suffering from illness for quite some and finally breathed his last on Saturday, from a cardiac arrest. His mortal remains were cremated at Santa Cruz on Sunday.

Kuljit Pal’s manager Sanjay Pal confirmed that the cause of the producer’s death was a heart attack. Mahesh Bhatt, who directed Arth, one of the best-known films that Kuljit produced, told ETimes that Kuljit was a brave man with a big heart and that it was because of his aid that he could make Arth. Mahesh Bhatt, who had until then not had a single hit film, said that the industry was ready to write him off after four consecutive flops but it was at this crucial juncture that Kuljit Pal showed his trust in him and decided to produce Arth. He even went on to say that he had not come across a person in his life who had supported him the way Kuljit Pal did.

Producer of Mahesh Bhatt's classical 'Arth' Kuljit Pal passed away this evening. He also produced tele film Aaj, where Akshay Kumar acted as Rajiv Bhatia and Kumar Gaurav played lead with Kuljit's daughter Anu. He was known by his friendly nature. You will missed Sir🙏 #kuljitpal pic.twitter.com/tESenrc1j2— Anuj Alankar (@Anujalankar9) June 24, 2023

Kuljit Pal’s daughter Anamika Pal tried her luck in the film industry debuting in Aaj in 1987, produced by her father and directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Although the movie flopped, the movie is today best known for an uncredited cameo by newcomer Akshay Kumar as a martial arts instructor to Anamika. Anamika, however, could not gain a foothold in the industry. Kuljit Pal also gave Bollywood actress Rekha her first break. However, the film was shelved and never got a release.

Following Kuljit Pal’s demise, a condolence meeting has been organised on June 29 between 5 to 6 pm, which will be attended by any biggies of the film industry.