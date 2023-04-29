Producer SS Chakravarthy Of NIC Arts Passes Away At 55

One of the top producers of Tamil Film Industry SS Chakravarthy passed away on Saturday in Chennai after battling cancer from the past few months. He was 55. Known for producing most of Ajith Kumar’s films, SS Chakravarthy was also fondly known as NIC Arts Chakravarthy, NIC Arts being his banner that bankrolled Vaali’, ‘Mugavaree’, ‘Citizen’, ‘Red’, and ‘Villain’.

SS Chakravarthy made his debut as a producer with Ajith Kumar, Prakash Raj and Rambha starrer Raasi that was released in 1997. His next film Vaali was released two years later in 1999 that also featured Mega Star Ajith Kumar in a psychological romantic thriller. SS Chakravarthy had also bankrolled several other projects like

Kadhal Sadugudu, Anjaneya, Ji, Varalaru, Kaalai, Renigunta and 18 Vayasu.

His last film as a producer was 2015 released Vaalu, a romantic action comedy that was written and helmed by debutante Vijay Chandar. The film boasted a star cast Silambarasan and Hansika Motwani, with Santhanam, VTV Ganesh and Brahmanandam essaying supporting roles. SS Chakravarthy had also acted in the Tamil thriller web series Vilangu as well as in the 2015 film, ‘Thoppi’.

Reacting to the news, film-maker Arvindh Srinivasan penned a heart-tugging tribute on Twitter. He wrote, “Producer SS Chakkaravarthy died of cancer this morning. His banner Nic Arts was elevated Ajith sir’s career to stardom with back to back hits. Varalaru (Godfather) is his last association with Ajith sir. He was the producer who gave chances to the directors like SJ Suryah, AR Murugadoss, VZ Dorai, Saravana Subbiah, Ram Satya (Singam Puli) & Panneerselvam. He acted in Vilangu as police officer and got appreciation for his performance. In his recent interview he was hoping to give a comeback in production. May his soul RIP# sschakkaravarthy, #nicarts, #AjithKumar , #ThalaAjith."

Producer SS Chakkaravarthy died of cancer this morning. His banner Nic Arts was elevated Ajith sir’s career to stardom with back to back hits. Varalaru (Godfather) is his last association with Ajith sir. He was the producer who gave chances to the directors like SJ Suryah, AR… pic.twitter.com/BnXDw39tkj — Arvindh Srinivasan (@dirarvindh) April 29, 2023

The film fraternity and fans have also poured in their condolences and tributes.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here