CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Home » Movies » Producer Sues Yogi Babu Accusing Him Of Not Returning Rs 20 Lakh
1-MIN READ

Producer Sues Yogi Babu Accusing Him Of Not Returning Rs 20 Lakh

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 18:29 IST

Chennai, India

Yogi Babu will be seen next in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Yogi Babu will be seen next in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Yogi Babu has signed for Rs 65 lakh, of which he received Rs 20 lakh in advance for the movie Jack Daniels.

Tamil comedian and actor Yogi Babu, renowned for his comic roles in acclaimed films, is facing a legal battle after film producer Hashir of Rooby Films sued him. The producer alleges that Yogi Babu cheated by not fulfilling his contractual obligations for the film Jack Daniels, causing financial loss and harm to the production company’s reputation. Yogi Babu was reportedly signed for Rs 65 lakh and received an advance of Rs 20 lakh, but failed to show up for shoots, breaching the agreement. Hashir filed a complaint at Virugambakkam Police Station, asserting that Yogi Babu refused to refund the advance payment. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Yogi Babu is a prominent figure in the Tamil film industry, known for his comedic timing and supporting roles. Over his decade-long career, he has worked with notable stars like Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, and Sivakarthikeyan. His debut in the film Yogi propelled him into the industry, earning him accolades for his versatile acting and engaging performances. He transitioned into lead roles in films such as Thillalangadi, Mersal, and Kalakalappu 2, showcasing his acting range and endearing himself to audiences.

His recent appearance in the blockbuster film Jailer, starring Rajinikanth, has further solidified his career. The movie has achieved remarkable financial success, crossing the 500-crore mark worldwide and ranking among the highest-grossing films of the year. The jailer is the third Tamil film to reach this milestone and the second-fastest, following another Rajinikanth starrer, 2.0, which amassed over 700 crore globally.

Yogi Babu’s legal dispute comes as a surprising twist in his otherwise successful career. The outcome of the ongoing police investigation will determine the resolution of this matter and its potential impact on his reputation and future projects in the film industry.

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. entertainment
  2. regional cinema
  3. Yogi Babu
  4. news18-discover
first published:August 21, 2023, 18:29 IST
last updated:August 21, 2023, 18:29 IST