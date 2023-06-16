Project K: Disha Patani To Feature In A Sizzling Dance Number With Prabhas? Here's What We Know

Project K is one of the most anticipated films of Prabhas which will see him share the screen with Deepika Padukone as well as Amitabh Bachchan. The film which is scheduled for release next year has been grabbing eyeballs due to exciting updates. As such, the latest one has gotten the fans even more excited. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Disha Patani will also feature in Project K. However, it was not clear in what capacity. But if the recent reports were to be believed, the actress has been roped in for a sizzling dance number.

According to a source close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, “Yes, Disha has been roped in for a special track in Project K. The track will be a social one (and it will) feature Disha at her best as she sizzles on screen. The song will be filmed with Prabhas. It is an upbeat and peppy number that will be high on dance.”

The source went on to add that the song will be a situational one and it would be the most expensive song sequences from Nag Ashwin magnum opus. Currently, the same is being shot at Ramoji Filmcity, “the track will feature high-end technology props by Anand Mahindra’s company, and multi-crore sets," the source shared.

Meanwhile, there are also rumours that Disha Patani will also feature in flashback segments of the film, making her a very prominent character.

Besides Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone,

Kamal Haasan, who was last seen in the blockbuster Vikram, will reportedly join the cast by August of this year. A report by Pinkvilla suggests that Kamal Haasan is being considered for a significant role in Nag Ashwin’s highly anticipated sci-fi film. The South star is expected to portray a villainous character, setting the stage for an exciting clash with Prabhas, the film’s lead. As per the report, Kamal has expressed his immense enthusiasm for the film’s concept and his role, ultimately accepting the offer. Pinkvilla also reports that Kamal Haasan intends to commence shooting for his portions very soon after completing his ongoing commitments. If all goes according to plan, the versatile artist is expected to grace the sets of Project K by early August.

Reportedly, Project K will be a two-part film. The grand vision and intricate plot of the project have led the makers to divide it into two instalments. The first part will primarily focus on setting up the immersive world and introducing the central characters, while the second part will delve deeper into the unfolding drama, providing a satisfying conclusion to the narrative.

In addition to Prabhas in the lead role, Project K marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. The film features an impressive ensemble cast that includes legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and the talented Disha Patani. Moreover, audiences can expect cameo appearances by several esteemed stars from the South film industry.

The first part of this eagerly awaited Nag Ashwin directorial, which is in the pre-production stage, is scheduled for release on January 12 next year.