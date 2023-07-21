Project K Is Now Kalki 2898 AD; Sunny Deol Says 'Hindustan Zindabaad' In Gadar 2 New Promo

During San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, the makers of Project K revealed the initial sneak peek of Prabhas’ Project K. Earlier, the actor’s first look was released, but it received underwhelming responses from fans. At the event, the Project K team unveiled the film’s title, teaser, and release date. The film has been titled Kalki 2898 AD and its first glimpse features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas in a futuristic setting. The teaser portrays them as warriors amidst a war-like scenario. The film is scheduled for release in 2024.

For More: Project K Is Now Kalki 2898 AD; Prabhas, Deepika Padukone Give Us Goosebumps With 1st Glimpse

While everyone is eagerly waiting for Gadar 2, the makers have now assured all that the film will surely be a blockbuster. On Friday, the production house of the movie released a video which featured Sunny Deol in his Tara Singh avatar. The clip also featured actor Utkarsh Sharma, who will be essaying the role of Tara’s son in the movie.

For More: Gadar 2: Sunny Deol Runs, Escapes Bullets and Screams ‘Hindustan Zindabaad’ In New Video

The buzz about Tiger 3 is growing stronger with each passing day. This is the fifth film of the YRF Spy Universe and is all set hit the big screens this year. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s much-awaited action entertainer has been shot extensively all around the world, promising its viewers a perfect cinematic experience. As the film gradually inches closer to it’s release, a BTS video of the superstar performing action stunts in the film has gone viral.

For More: Salman Khan’s Bold Action Scene from Tiger 3 Sends Fans Into Frenzy, BTS Video Goes Viral; Watch

Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. While everyone is waiting eagerly for the much-awaited movie, his wife Deepika Padukone is no different. On Friday, Ranveer was promoting his film at an event in Mumbai when News18 Showsha asked him about Deepika’s reaction to the RRKPK trailer and songs.

For More: Ranveer Singh Reveals Deepika Padukone Keeps Singing RRKPK Songs, Is ‘Very Excited’ About Film

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati are currently in the US attending the San Diego Comic-Con along with Kamal Haasan. During the event, the makers of Project K presented the first sneak peek of the film, now titled Kalki 2898 AD. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas in a futuristic setting, portraying them as warriors in a war-like situation. Amitabh Bachchan, who couldn’t attend in person, joined the event via video call.

For More: Kamal Haasan REVEALS He ‘Hated’ Sholay; Project K Co-Star Amitabh Bachchan Says ‘Stop Being So…’