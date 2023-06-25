Project K: Kamal Haasan Is Excited To Work With Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Says 'Let Mine Be The First Applause'

Amid speculations and reports, the makers of Project K finally welcomed the South Megastar Kamal Haasan into their film. The magnum opus helmed by Nag Ashwin is not only touted to be the most expensive film in the Indian entertainment industry but also comes with a stellar cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Prabha and Deepika Padukone. Post the official announcement, Kamal Haasan has expressed his gratitude in his statement.

The legendary actor said in his statement, “50 years back when I was a dance assistant and an assistant director the name Ashwini Dutt loomed large in the production sector. Both of us are coming together after 50 years. A brilliant director from our next generation is at the helm. My co-stars, Mr Prabhas and Ms Deepika are also of that generation. I have worked with Amit Ji before. Yet every time it feels like the first time. Amit Ji keeps reinventing himself. I am also emulating that inventive process."

Hailing Nag Ashwin for his mammoth vision, Kamal Haasan continued, “I am eagerly waiting for project K . Whatever position the audience place me at, my primary quality is that I am a film buff. That quality will keep me applauding any new attempt in my industry. Let mine be the first applause for Project K. With our director Nag Ashwin’s vision I am sure that applause will echo across our country and the world of cinema."

The film-maker Nag Ashwin himself shared his excitement behind collaborating with Kamal Haasan, “This man is a legend…and a legend is what we needed for this role. Can’t wait to learn and make something timeless sir," his tweet read.

This man is a legend…and a legend is what we needed for this role. 🙏🙏🙏 Can't wait to learn and make something timeless sir @ikamalhaasan . https://t.co/8Nf7mSeWnB— Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) June 25, 2023

Project K will be a two-part film. The grand vision and intricate plot of the project have led the makers to divide it into two instalments. The first part will primarily focus on setting up the immersive world and introducing the central characters, while the second part will delve deeper into the unfolding drama, providing a satisfying conclusion to the narrative. The first part of this eagerly awaited Nag Ashwin directorial, which is in the pre-production stage, is scheduled for release on January 12 next year.