Project K At Comic Con: Prabhas And Rana Daggubati Are ‘Just Hanging Out In The Hills’

The buzz around Nag Ashwin’s directorial Project K is growing stronger with each passing day. New update? Well, the Baahubali brothers Prabhas and Rana Daggubati have just landed in the US, fueling excitement for the grand unveiling of Project K at the San Diego Comic-Con event. While details remain under wraps regarding Rana Daggubati’s involvement in the film, the actor has been rooting for the film ever since its announcement.

The production house Vyjayanthi Movies set the hearts racing with a sneak peek of Prabhas and Rana Daggubati’s arrival in the US. In the picture, Prabhas and Rana, dressed in ‘What is Project K’ T-shirts, were spotted with their backs turned towards the camera. A signboard saying ‘Hollywood’ was seen in the background. The caption along with the picture read, “The men have landed in the USA. See you in San Diego on July 20th.”

Previously, at the India Today conclave, Rana Daggubati said, “That’s the film we are really looking forward to in Telugu. That film, I think will break the boundaries that both Baahubali and RRR have done. Pushing that boundary to the next edge. I am really looking forward to that film and it could really become a global film from Telugu.” On Tuesday, Rana Daggubati also posted the same picture with Prabhas on his Instagram handle with the caption, “Just hanging out in the hills”.

The film will also mark Deepika Padukone’s entry into the Telugu industry. On Tuesday, the makers also dropped the first look of Deepika Padukone from the film. Deepika was seen sporting a fierce look in the intense poster. In case you missed it, check it out here:

Mark Your Calendars!

The sci-fi fantasy thriller is scheduled to release next year in January. Interestingly, Nag Ashwin’s big-budget sci-fi film will become the first-ever Indian film to get its official launch at Comic-Con. The makers of Project K will unveil the film’s title, trailer, and release date at the prestigious event, which will take place from July 20-23. Apart from Prabhas and Ran Daggubati, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Nag Ashwin will take part in the panel discussion.

The producers, earlier, in a statement said, “This exclusive event will transport guests into India’s most ambitious cinematic universe yet with their captivating storytelling, futuristic setting, and ‘Spice Punk’ aesthetic inspired by the film.” This multi-lingual sci-fi film is slated to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English.