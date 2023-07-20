Project K Makers Rework and Change Prabhas' Poster After Facing Backlash, Delete Old Photo

Prabhas will soon be seen in the much-awaited Project K. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the makers recently shared a poster revealing the actor’s first look. However, soon after the poster was released, the poster faced backlash since fans pointed out poor VFX and edits. The makers then deleted the poster and uploaded a new one. In the old poster of Prabhas which was released, the actor looked directly into the camera, with strands of his hair falling on his face. The poster also had ‘What is Project K’ written on it. Fans complained about Prabhas’s first look looking like a poor VFX job.

Many also pointed out that this was an extension of his Adipurush character. In the new poster, the latest version of the poster, the poster had a different camera angle. With minor changes, and special effects too. The backdrop of the poster also had ruined structures anymore. Looks like the new poster didn’t impress the fans either. Many users took to their Twitter handle and wrote, “Face and look is good, the edit was bad. The poster still selection too (thumbs down emoticon).” Another user wrote, “Not lived up to the hype ..!.”

Another user wrote, “Am Not satisfied…Looks good but editing bad. Today glimpse will decide it’s Bahubali Industry Hit or Adipurush Mixed Review Please change the editors asap.. Please tell me these are fan-made edits not official.”

The buzz around Nag Ashwin’s directorial Project K is growing stronger with each passing day. Earlier yesterday, Prabhas landed in the US along with his Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati fueling excitement for the grand unveiling of Project K at the San Diego Comic-Con event. While details remain under wraps regarding Rana Daggubati’s involvement in the film, the actor has been rooting for the film ever since its announcement.

The film will also mark Deepika Padukone’s entry into the Telugu industry. On Tuesday, the makers also dropped the first look of Deepika Padukone from the film. Deepika was seen sporting a fierce look in the intense poster. In case you missed it, check it out here:

The sci-fi fantasy thriller is scheduled to release next year in January. Interestingly, Nag Ashwin’s big-budget sci-fi film will become the first-ever Indian film to get its official launch at Comic-Con. The makers of Project K will unveil the film’s title, trailer, and release date at the prestigious event, which will take place from July 20-23. Apart from Prabhas and Ran Daggubati, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Nag Ashwin will take part in the panel discussion.

The producers, earlier, in a statement said, “This exclusive event will transport guests into India’s most ambitious cinematic universe yet with their captivating storytelling, futuristic setting, and ‘Spice Punk’ aesthetic inspired by the film.” This multi-lingual sci-fi film is slated to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English.