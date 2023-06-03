Promo Of Bholaa Mania Song From Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar Unveiled

Bhola Shankar, the highly anticipated film starring actor Chiranjeevi, directed by Meher Ramesh, is being helmed on a grand scale. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara with a massive budget, the movie is nearing its completion, as per reports. Recently, the makers wrapped up a song shoot in Switzerland, featuring Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia, adding to the excitement.

The film’s promotional events have now commenced and a promo titled Bholaa Mania Song Promo has been released. In the promotional video, Chiranjeevi is seen in stylish attire with both hands tucked in his back pockets, gracefully performing a dance move. Surrounding him are dancers in diverse appearances, creating a festive ambience during the song shoot. The makers unveiled that the complete song will be released on June 4.

Music composer Mahati Swara Sagar has delivered a blockbuster album for the film. Although some portions of the film are yet to be completed, the entire filming process is expected to be wrapped up by the end of June. The post-production activities are also progressing swiftly, as per reports.

Tamannaah Bhatia plays the lead role in Bholaa Shankar and Keerthy Suresh portrays Chiranjeevi’s sister. Actor Sushanth is also playing a key role in the film. The film also features an extended cast including Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam and Uttej.

The cinematography for Bhola Shankar has been handled by Dudley, known for his ability to capture breathtaking visuals. His expertise behind the camera is expected to enhance the film’s visual appeal and accentuate each scene’s impact.

Taking charge of the film’s editing is Marthand K Venkatesh. With his experience and expertise, Venkatesh is anticipated to extract exceptional performances and deliver a unified and immersive result.