Promo Of Nee Chuttu Chuttu Song From Ram Pothineni's Skanda-The Attacker Out

The promo of the song, Nee Chuttu Chuttu, from the upcoming film Skanda- The Attacker has now been unveiled. The full song will be released on August 3 in multiple languages. In the video, Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela are seen setting the screen on fire with their style and swag. With music composed by S Thaman, the lyrics of the song are penned by Raghuram. While Sid Sriram and Sanjana Kalmanje have provided vocals for the song.

So far, the video has garnered over 1,432,308 views and is still counting more. Several social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “Ram is my childhood hero only 2000’s know him very well. Seeing him back is a good vibe”. Another user wrote, “Two professional dancers in one stage”. One comment also reads, “Two power-packed dancers in one frame”.

Written and directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film portrays Sreeleela as the female lead opposite Ram Pothineni. Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under his Srinivasaa Silver Screen brand, the film is said to grace the silver screens on September 15. The film will also be released in other languages like Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

On the professional front, Ram Pothineni has struck a chord with audiences with films like iSmart Shankar, Devadasu, Ready, and Kandireega. Some of his other releases include Hello Guru Prema Kosame, Hyper, Shivam, Masala, Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi, and Maska. Now, the actor is all set to star in upcoming films including Double Ismart, an untitled film with Saiee M Manjrekar, and a film with Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Speaking about Sreeleela, she is known for films such as Bharaatee, and PellisandaD. The actress was last seen in the film Dhamaka. Now, she has an exciting lineup of films including Aadikeshava, Bhagavanth Kesari, Extra, Guntur Kaaram, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and #VNRTrio to name a few.

Expectations are running high for this Ram Pothineni film as Boyapati is renowned for directing grand-scale mass entertainers that generate huge profits at the box office. His last directorial venture, Akhanda, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, garnered immense success and received acclaim from both critics and audiences.