Proud Father Sunny Deol Poses With Sons Rajveer Deol, Karan Deol At Dono's Trailer Launch; Photos

Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol is all set to make his acting debut with a romantic film titled Dono. The film also marks the directorial debut of Sooraj R Barjatya’s son Avnish S Barjatya and veteran actress daughter Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma is also making her debut. Well, in a fresh update, the much-awaited film trailer was launched on September 4, in the presence of Sunny Deol, Poonam Dhillon, Rajveer Deol, Karan Deol and others.

Several pictures from the grand trailer launch event have surfaced. In one of them, Sunny Deol can be seen holding Rajveer and Karan Deol’s hands, close to his chest, as the trio posed in front of the film’s poster the father-sons trio had huge smiles plastered across their faces. Then, there were snaps of the stars of the film Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon striking a gleeful pose together. In a separate picture, the director of the film Avnish Barjatya has also joined them. Even Paloma Dhillon posed with her mother Poonam Dhillon on the red carpet.

Earlier, the makers released the teaser which was loved by fans. The teaser opens with Rajveer Deol and Paloma sitting near the beach and talking about their mistake. They are dressed in wedding attire and introduced themselves as friends of the bride and groom. As the video moves forward, we can see their growing chemistry during the wedding festivities. Rajveer is surely looking extremely handsome while Paloma is carrying her mother’s cuteness. The teaser is looking like it is the story of two strangers who met during a wedding and their love story starts.

In 2020, Rajveer’s grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra had announced his Bollywood debut on social media. “Introducing my grandson Rajveer Deol to the world of cinema along with Avnish Barjatya’s directorial debut," he had written on Instagram. “I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and God bless," he had added.