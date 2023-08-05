'Proud' Madhavan Shares Video Of Son Vedaant As India's Flagbearer At Commonwealth Youth Games

R. Madhavan’s son, Vedaant, has established a name for himself as a young swimmer. He is currently in Port of Spain, representing India at the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023. Proud father R. Madhavan took to his Instagram handle to share his excitement about Vedaant being the Indian contingent’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony.

The video shared by the 3 Idiots actor depicted Vedaant leading his team, holding the Indian flag, while sporting a dashing blue blazer, at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023. He captioned the video, “Goooo INDIAAAA. — ALL THE VERY VERY BEST" Watch the video here.

The video was posted a few hours ago, and actress Shilpa Shetty commented on the post. She said, “Awwwwww. Can see Vedaant holding the flag such a proud moment."

One user wrote, “So proud of you Vedant. Congratulations to proud parents and thanks for making all Indians proud. Keep shining n smiling forever. Lots of love and blessings." While others mentioned, “It is the most proudest moment when you watch your son carrying Indian flag representing his country.. I am watching it with teary eyes as I am also a mother of a son."

Vedaant Madhavan, in April, won five gold medals for India at the Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships. He shared a post stating, “Ended the 2023 Malaysian Open with 5 golds for team India."

In 2021, Vedaant Madhavan experienced a breakthrough year in his swimming career. He began by securing a bronze medal in the 1500-metre freestyle event at the Latvia Open international meet, followed by an impressive performance at the Junior National Aquatic Championships in October. Carrying this momentum into 2022, he secured a silver medal and a gold medal in the 1500m and 800m freestyle events, respectively, at the Danish Open.

Subsequently, Vedaant continued his winning streak at the 2022 Junior National Aquatics Championships, earning four golds and three silvers while also breaking the junior national record in the 1500-metre event. In 2023, he continued to excel, contributing three gold medals (boys 100m, 200m, and 1500m freestyle) and two silvers (boys 400m and 800m freestyle) to Maharashtra’s success at the Khelo India Youth Games.