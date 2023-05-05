PS 2 Star Vikram Breaks Silence on His Injury on Sets of Thangalaan, Says 'I’ll Be Back...'

Vikram, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2, was injured while rehearsing for his upcoming film Thangalaan. The news left his fans disappointed and they have been sending him a lot of love and speedy recovery wishes. However, now the actor has expressed his gratitude and said that he will be back soon.

He tweeted, “மிக்க நன்றி சிவா. வீடு வரை வந்து உங்கள் அன்பை தெரிவித்ததற்க்கு. நீங்கள் எல்லோரும் என்னுடன் இருக்கும்போது எனக்கு வேறு என்ன வேண்டும். I’ll be back. (Thank you very much Shiva. For coming home and expressing your love. What else do I want when you all are with me.” The tweet came after a fan wished him a speedy recovery on Twitter. “Love yu moreee… #ChiyaanVikram. “Waiting for your Comeback & Oscar’s waitin’ for you." #Thangalaan,” fan’s tweet read.

Take a look at the tweet here:

To note, Vikram’s publicist shared the news on Twitter about his injury and also informed that he is taking a short break. “Thank you for all the love and appreciation Aditha Karikalan aka Chiyaan Vikram has received and for the astounding response to PS2 from all over the world. Chiyaan sustained an injury during rehearsals resulting in a broken rib due to which he will not be able to join his Thangalaan unit for a short while. He thanks everyone for your love and promises to be back on his feet and rocking at the earliest,” it read.

To note, since the movie was announced it has been generating a lot of buzz among the fans. Reportedly, Thangalaan is based on the real events that happened at the Kolar Gold Factory in Karnataka between 1870 to 1940. Vikram will play a tribal leader in the historical drama. Thagalaan team has grand plans of taking the film to the Oscars and eight other international awards, as reported by ETimes.

Reports also claim that the actor has prepared a lot for the film. He had a drastic physical transformation and also lost weight for his character.

