Pub Scene From Pawan Kalyan’s Bro Goes Viral After Internet Links It To Andhra Minister

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s starrer Bro: The Avatar was released in theatres on Friday. The movie, which is a remake of the Tamil film, Vinodhaya Sitham, has been creating a buzz for various reasons. The primary reason is that Pawan Kalyan collaborated with his nephew Sai Dharam Tej for the movie. Secondly, the dialogues written by Trivikram Srinivas have now become the talk of the town due to their satirical nature.

One of the scenes in the movie is now making rounds on social media because it apparently taunts the Water Resouces Minister of Andhra Pradesh Ambati Rambabu. During a pub scene in the movie, Shyambabu, played by actor Prithvi, dances to the music in a non-synchronised manner. This gets angrily pointed out by Pawan Kalyan’s character and he asks, “What is the music? What are your dance steps?"

The resemblance of the character’s dance to the viral video of Ambati Rambabu during Sankranti celebration has attracted the audience’s attention. Some have compared both videos and pointed out the similarity between them on Twitter.

In response, Minister Ambati Rambabu tweeted, “Gelichinodi Dance Sankranti! Odinodi Dance Kalarathri!" which loosely translates to

“the dance of those who have won is Sankranti(Festival). The dance of the losers is Kalaratri (Tragedy).”

This tweet is seen as a swipe at Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan who lost from both Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram seats in the 2019 assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Bro marks Pawan Kalyan returning to the big screen after almost a year after Bheemla Nayak in February 2022. He has taken a break to focus on his party which is aiming a good show in the 2024 assembly polls.

Ambati Rambabu had last month said that politics is not Pawan Kalyan’s cup of tea. “He should rather focus on cinema than politics”, the minister added.

Coming back to Bro, the movie did a pre-release business of Rs 97 crore. Bro has been released on 1,500 to 1,650 screens worldwide.