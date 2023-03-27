Renowned Malayalam actor ‘Innocent’ Vareed Thekkethala died on Sunday at the age of 75. The actor became a household name with his versatile performances in the Malayalam film industry. The news of the Innocent’s passing away came weeks after it was reported that the actor had been hospitalised following complaints of breathing issues and uneasiness.

The mortal remains of the actor were kept at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kadavanthra from 8 am to 12 pm and now will be kept at Municipal Town Hall Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district till 3 pm today for the public to pay their respects. The funeral will be held at St. Thomas Cathedral Irinjalakuda at 10 am on Tuesday, March 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the death of Innocent and offered his condolences to his family. In a statement released by PMO, PM Modi said, “Pained by the passing away of noted actor and former MP Shri Innocent Vareed Thekkethala. He will be remembered for enthralling audiences and filling people’s lives with humour. Condolences to his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace (sic).”

Prithviraj Sukumaran also expressed grief on Twitter and wrote, “End of an iconic chapter in cinema history! Rest in peace Legend!”

Dulquer Salman also penned a long note on social media by sharing a bunch of photos of the late actor. The album concludes with Dulquer receiving an award from Innocent. The excerpt of the caption read, “We lost the brightest shining star in our constellation. You made us laugh till we cried. You made us cry till our insides hurt. You were an actor of the highest calibre. One of those timeless all-time greats. Beyond that, you were all things wonderful. You were all heart. You were family. To mine. To everyone who watched you on screen.”

Mammootty, Dulquer Salman, Kunchacko Boban, Manoj K Jayan, Jayasuriya, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Muktha, M G Sreekumar, Kunjan, Mukesh, Vineeth, Joshi, Beena Antony, Suresh Krishna, Janardhanan, Sai Kumar, Bindu Panicker, Ministers R Bindu, K Rajan, P Prasad, opposition Leader V D Satheesan, CPM state secretary M V Govindan and others also paid their last respects to the veteran actor at Indoor Stadium.

Apart from acting in more than 500 Malayalam films, he was a producer, author and former MP of Chalakudy. Innocent, who beat cancer when diagnosed in 2012, is survived by his wife Alice, and two children.

