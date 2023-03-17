Puneeth Rajkumar Birth Anniversary: Appu's Ultimate Must-Watch Films

PUNEETH RAJKUMAR BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Famous for delivering power-packed performance in Kannada films, Puneeth Rajkumar has worked in the film industry since 2002 and has gained popularity in the region with his impactful performances.

Born on March 17, 1975, Puneeth has played lead roles in 28 films as a child. He received much praise for his performance as a child actor in films like Vasantha Geetha (1980), Bhagyavantha (1981), Chalisuva Modagalu (1982), and Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983). He passed away on October 2021 after suffering heart attack. Here’s a look at Kannada actor’s most notable works over the years:

Natasaarvabhowma (2019)

In this supernatural action film written and directed by Pavan Wadeyar, Puneeth showcases his yet another larger than life persona. Puneeth plays the role of an investigative journalist Gagan Dixit who falls prey to supernatural activities Raajakumara (2017)

An action drama film, Raajakumara features Puneeth and Priya Anand in lead roles. Directed and written by Santhosh Ananddram, the movie was the first to complete 6,000 shows in multiplex within six weeks of hitting the screens. Hudugaru (2011)

With four stars in the lead role - Puneeth, Yogesh, Srinagar Kitty and Radhika Pandit – the Hudugaru was directed by K Madesh. It is the remake of 2010 Tamil film Naadodigal. Puneeth won Filmfare and SIIMA Best Actor Award in Kannada for this film. Jackie (2010)

Directed by Soori, Jackie stars Puneeth and Bhavana in the lead roles. Adjudged the Best Film of 2010 at the South Filmfare Awards, the movie received acclaim for its technical prowess, witty dialogues and lyrics. The film was directed by Duniya Soori. Ajay (2006)

Ajay, a Kannada language action film, features Puneeth and Anuradha Mehta, who made her debut in Kannada with this film. The movie, which was helmed by Meher Ramesh, was the remake of Telugu blockbuster Okkadu. Arasu (2007)

Helmed by Mahesh Babu, Arasu stars Puneeth in the title role. The actor in this movie played the character of the son of a business tycoon. In the film, he leaves the inherited property to eke out a living after being rejected by a girl.

