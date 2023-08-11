Puneeth Rajkumar To Chiranjeevi Sarja, Kannada Actors Who Left Us Too Early

Death is unpredictable. It is hurtful when our beloved people are not with us anymore. But when someone passes away at an early age, the pain becomes unbearable and often difficult to cope with. The Kannada film fraternity has lost many talented actors at a very young age. Had they been alive, their contribution would have enriched cinema in their way. Their memories still live on. In this article, we have compiled a list of a few Kannada actors who left us too early.

Puneeth Rajkumar

Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away in 2021. On October 29, the actor lost his life to cardiac arrest. He was just 46. During his career span, he appeared in almost 30 films and served lakhs of people through his humanitarian work. His demise highlighted the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Nithin Gopi

Nithin Gopi breathed his last when he was 39. If the reports are to be believed, the actor was rushed to a hospital after he complained of chest pain. He was declared dead by the doctors upon arrival. The reason for his death was cardiac arrest. Nithin Gopi received huge recognition from the audience for his exemplary performances in films like Muthinantha Hendthi, Keralida Kesari, Nishabdha, and Chirabandavya.

Soundarya

Soundarya is still hailed as one of the best actresses in South Indian films. Not only in the South, the actress also rose to prominence in the Hindi film industry with her portrayal of a modern woman opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Sooryavansham. She died in a plane crash on April 17, 2004. She was 27.

Chiranjeevi Sarja

Chiranjeevi Sarja is primarily known for his contribution to the Kannada film industry. He hails from the Sarja family. At the age of 39 years, he left the world after succumbing to cardiac arrest. The unfortunate demise of the talented actor left a void in the industry.

Shankar Nag

The sudden demise of actor Shankar Nag shocked the film industry. The dynamic actor enjoyed massive popularity among Kannada cine lovers. When he died in a road accident at the age of 36, the film fraternity was left in tears.