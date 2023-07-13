Puneeth Rajkumar’s Old Video Performing Pushups On The Edge Of A Cliff Viral

Late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar has a huge fanbase, who were left heartbroken after his untimely demise. His impeccable acting skills and humanitarian activities endeared him to his fans. Puneeth was also an inspiration to fitness enthusiasts. He was known for his physical fitness and well-sculpted physique. He was able to pull off gymnastic moves like backflips with perfect ease. Puneeth Rajkumar was also an avid traveller, who liked to visit picturesque locations that are close to nature. This side of his was brought to the fore in the form of his docudrama, Gandhada Gudi, directed by Amoghavarsha JS. The docudrama shows both of them exploring Karnataka’s biodiversity. Currently, a video of Puneeth has been going viral. It is proof of his love for both physical fitness and travelling. Can you imagine someone doing pushups on the edge of a cliff, thousands of feet up the ground level? Well, Puneeth Rajkumar can be seen doing just that in an old video, which is now going viral. The video has been shared by singer Naveen Sajju on his Instagram handle.

The video shows Puneeth Rajkumar performing 50 pushups in one single go, on the edge of a cliff in an undisclosed hill station. There is a beautiful waterfall nearby that adds to the splendour of the scene.

Puneeth’s fans have flooded the comments section with an array of heartwarming words. While one said that there will never be a Puneeth Rajkumar ever again, another said that he had so much to teach to the world and yet left so soon.

Puneeth made headlines in 2016 when he cycled to Nandi Hills from Bengaluru with a group of like-minded fitness enthusiast friends. He passed away on October 29, 2021, due to a cardiac arrest, leaving his large fan following in shock and grief.