Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun Begins Shooting For A Brand New Schedule At Ramoji Film City; Deets Inside

The highly anticipated second instalment of the Pushpa franchise, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, is generating significant buzz in the film industry. Following the immense success of the first part, Pushpa: The Rise, which catapulted Allu Arjun to pan-Indian stardom, fans are eagerly anticipating the next thrilling chapter. Now fresh reports suggest that Allu Arjun has in fact commenced shooting for a brand new schedule in the Ramoji Rao studio in Hyderabad.

Sharing details about the same, a source told the entertainment portal PinkVilla, “After completing major shooting schedules at different locations across the country, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule will be starting their new schedule tomorrow. While all the pre-production work for the new schedule has been done, the actors, including Allu Arjun and others, will start shooting for the film tomorrow."

The source also added, “Interestingly, it’s learned that the cast is going to shoot some important scenes at Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad, with huge sets being erected at the place. Since it’s a sequel, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the movie a visual spectacle for the audience."

According to a representative from the film’s production team, the first part of Pushpa received global appreciation for Allu Arjun’s distinctive style and mannerisms, which we can anticipate witnessing in the second instalment as well. With an increased budget, the team is determined to deliver a visually breathtaking and captivating cinematic experience to the viewers in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The music for Pushpa 2: The Rule is crafted by the highly skilled Devi Sri Prasad, known for creating hit songs that leave a lasting impact. The talented Rashmika Mandanna has been chosen as the female lead, while Malayalam star Fahad Fazil’s portrayal of a negative role as a policeman adds an extra layer of fascination to the plot.

In April, the team behind Pushpa 2: The Rule unveiled the teaser, generating substantial excitement and intensifying the anticipation among fans. While the precise release date remains undisclosed, it is anticipated that Pushpa 2: The Rule will grace the cinemas in the next year, ensuring an exhilarating and action-packed cinematic adventure for audiences.