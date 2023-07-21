Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun Surprises Fans As He Enacts Firey Dialogue From Sequel; Watch Viral Video

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most awaited movies. While everyone is eagerly waiting for the film, the Telugu star recently surprised his fans by enacting a dialogue from the sequel of his blockbuster movie. Allu Arjun attended film Baby’s success event in Hyderabad when he teased Pushpa 2 and said, “Idantha jarigedhi okate rule meedha jaruguthandadhi. Pushpa gaadi rule,” which roughly translates to “Pushpa dictates the rule here".

A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media and has left netizens even more excited for the ‘blockbuster in loading’. Watch it here:

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021 and was widely loved by all. The action drama dealt with red sandalwood smuggling. Following the success of Pushpa, fans are now eagerly waiting for its sequel, the shooting for which is currently underway.

Last month, Rashmika Mandanna began shooting for Pushpa 2 when she took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Dear Diary, Today, hmm no actually last night I had a night shoot and I just wrapped up and I am back in Hyderabad and tonight I start work on Pushpa 2."

Earlier this year, Allu Arjun shared his first-look poster of Pushpa 2 in which he was seen dressed in a saree with his face painted in shades of blue and red. He also sported bangles, jewellery, a nose pin and jhumkas.

Besides Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Sai Pallavi has also reportedly joined the film. Reportedly, the makers are also planning to get on board a Bollywood actor too. However, no name has been officially announced as of now.

Pushpa 2’s final release date has also not been announced as of now. It was earlier said that the film is likely to hit theatres in December 2023. However, there is no official announcement yet.