Pushpa 2 Craze Takes Over Tirupati; MP Dresses Up As Allu Arjun From Poster, Wears Makeup, Jewellery

Pushpa: The Rule is one of the most awaited movies and there is no doubt about it. The first-look poster of Allu Arjun from the movie, released last month, has only raised everyone’s excitement. Now, Pushpa fever has gripped Tirupati too.

Recently, Tirupati MP Gurumurthy dressed up like Allu Arjun from the poster of Pushpa 2. In the picture that has now surfaced on social media, Tirupati MP can be seen sporting makeup and jewellery just like Allu Arjun in the Pushpa 2 first poster. He also painted his face in shades of blue and red to make himself look more similar to Pushpa. While the exact details of the event for which the MP dressed up this way are not known as of now, looks like it was for some procession. Check out the viral picture here:

Tirupati MP in #PushpaTheRule FL Getup Edi Pushpa Gadi Ruleuu Insane reach anna @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/DDnN8tWwAy — Trends Allu Arjun ™ (@TrendsAlluArjun) May 14, 2023

The shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rise is currently underway. Last month, when the Telugu superstar shared his first-look poster of Pushpa 2, it left everyone super excited and curious. The intriguing poster also left everyone wondering about the plot of the sequel. While some wondered if Pushpa 2 will have some mythological connection to it, others compared it with Rishab Shetty’s Kantara.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021. The film was widely loved by all and received positive reviews from critics and the audience. The action drama dealt with red sandalwood smuggling. Besides Allu Arjun, the film also starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Sai Pallavi has also reportedly joined Pushpa 2.

Last month, E-Times reported that Pushpa director Sukumar has decided to include ‘one major Bollywood A-lister preferably one of the Khans or Ajay Devgn, if not somebody else’ for Pushpa 2. However, there is no official announcement regarding this as of now.