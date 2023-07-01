Pushpa 2: Fahadh Faasil Promises Intense Conflict In The Allu Arjun Starrer; What We Know

With the huge success of Pushpa in 2021, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna. This action-packed gangster saga is one of the most anticipated films in Indian Cinema. The release date for Pushpa 2 is slated for the period between May and August 2024, based on the film’s shooting schedules. While Fahadh Faasil had an extended appearance in the first part, he assures that his role will be even more prominent in the sequel.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, he said, “The second part of Pushpa has a lot more of Bhanwar Singh. There is a lot of conflict happening between the two characters and the second part revolves around the conflict.”

Apart from Pushpa 2, there is another exciting project brewing in the Malayalam Film Industry. Fahadh Faasil will be collaborating with director Alphonse Puthren for that one. When asked about the progress of the film, Fahadh confirmed that it is in pre-production stage and is scheduled to begin filming next year.

He added, “We are trying to go on floors next year. Alphonse is busy with a film now and even I am completing my commitments. We want to do it at a time when both of us are mentally in and totally free to focus on the film.”

The actor is set to continue his journey in the Lokesh Kanagraj Cinematic Universe, which began with Kaithi, followed by Vikram and now Leo. The actor has been in talks with director Lokesh regarding his return to the universe after his debut in Vikram. Speaking of his excitement, Fahadh stated, “It’s super exciting. I know that he is going to put all the characters back in some form or the other. Discussions are on, so let’s see when things fall in place.”