Pushpa 2 First Poster Featuring Allu Arjun Out; Sunil Grover Not Returning To Kapil Sharma's Show

While fans are eagerly waiting for Pushpa: The Rule, Allu Arjun has left everyone even more excited with an intriguing new poster. On Friday, the Telugu superstar took to his social media handles and shared the first poster of the sequel of his blockbuster movie. In the poster, Allu Arjun was seen dressed in a saree as he also sported jhumkas and heavy jewellery. However, he also held a gun in his right hand.

Sunil Grover’s popular fictional characters Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati became extremely popular on The Kapil Sharma. However, the actor-comedian left Kapil Sharma’s show in 2018 after their major fallout. Now, in a recent interview, Sunil Grover has clarified that he has no plans of joining Kapil Sharma’s show anytime soon. “I am having fun. There are no such plans right now," he told Hindustan Times.

Priyanka Chopra has left everyone wondering if she will not be attending cousin Parineeti Chopra’s rumoured engagement next week. On Friday, the global icon took to her Instagram handle and dropped a photo with a caption that read, “Mumbai done right! See you soon," indicating hat she’ll soon depart from the city. Reportedly, Parineeti will exchange rings with her rumoured boyfriend Raghav Chadha on April 10.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter has expressed her unwillingness to return to UAE claiming that she will be bullied there. Reportedly, the girl wants to stay back with her mother, Aaliya Siddiqui here in India. Earlier this month, the Bombay High Court judges intervened in Nawaz’s divorce case following which it was decided that the actor’s children will return to Dubai to join back their studies which they had left midway.

On Friday, Salman Khan also took to his Instagram handle and treated fans with an inside picture from his gym. In the photo, the actor was seen flaunting his leg muscles. Soon after the picture was shared online, Abdu Rozik took to the comment section and called Salman ‘Iron man’. Netizens also hailed Salman as the ‘epitome of physical fitness’.

