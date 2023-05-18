CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Pushpa 2: New Photo From Allu Arjun Film Hits Online as Fahadh Faasil Wraps 'Key Schedule'
Pushpa 2: New Photo From Allu Arjun Film Hits Online as Fahadh Faasil Wraps 'Key Schedule'

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 19:49 IST

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun starrer completes an important portion of the film. A new behind-the-scene photo surfaces online.

Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule has wrapped up a ‘key schedule’ with Fahadh Faasil. The makers, on Thursday, took to social media and shared a bheind-the-scenes photo from the sets featuring the Malayalam actor and shared the news. In the photo, Fahadh was seen sporting his iconic bald look and checking a scene. The actor, who plays the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, was seen wearing his police uniform.

Sharing the photo, the makers wrote, “A key schedule of #Pushpa2TheRule completed with ‘Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat’ aka #FahadhFaasil 💥💥 This time he will return with vengeance." Fans took to the comments section to express their excitement over the new photo. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were missing in the frame.

    Pushpa has become one of the biggest brands in India with its fandom crossing all barriers and strata. The dialogues and songs which have become pop culture have been nothing short of a phenomenon. With the massive and a scale never seen before launch for the first look of the film, it is the most anticipated film across languages and Pushpa 2 The Rule (Hindi) has also made its position at No. 1 in the list of Most Awaited Hindi Films as per Ormax media report.

    Pushpa 2 The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. According to a report in ETimes, reported that Pushpa director Sukumar has decided to include ‘one major Bollywood A-lister preferably one of the Khans or Ajay Devgn, if not somebody else’ for Pushpa 2. However, there is no official announcement regarding this as of now.

