Pushpa 2 New Poster: Fahadh Faasil's Swag Is Unbeatable, Leaves Fans Excited For Allu Arjun Starrer

Pushpa actor Fahadh Faasil is celebrating his 41st birthday on Tuesday, August 8. On this special day, the makers of the blockbuster film surprised everyone by releasing a special poster of Fahadh’s character - Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. In the poster, Fahadh can be seen smoking a cigarette. He looks uber cool in a jacket and black goggles.

Reacting to the poster, one of the fans wrote, “Can’t wait to witness Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat’s power on the big screen once again." Another user shared, “In terms of acting, he going to dominate everyone including Allu Arjun."

Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa: The Rise left everyone stunned with his performance. While the audience has seen just a little yet impactful appearance in the first installment, they are eagerly waiting to watch more of him in Pushpa 2 The Rule.

This is the second poster of Pushpa 2: The Rule released so far by the makers. Earlier this year, Allu Arjun shared his first-look poster of Pushpa 2 in which he was seen dressed in a saree with his face painted in shades of blue and red. He also sported bangles, jewellery, a nose pin and jhumkas.

Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021 and was widely loved by all. Written and directed by Sukumar, the film starrer Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The action drama dealt with red sandalwood smuggling.

Besides Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Sai Pallavi has also reportedly joined the sequel of the film. Reportedly, the makers are also planning to get on board a Bollywood actor too. However, no name has been officially announced as of now.

Pushpa 2’s final release date has also not been announced as of now. It was earlier said that the film is likely to hit theatres in December 2023. However, a report by Pinkvilla claimed earlier this year that Pushpa 2 is unlikely to release anytime before May 2024. The entertainment portal claimed that the film’s director Sukumar wants to leave no stone unturned to bring the ‘best cinematic experience’ for the audience. Therefore, he is likely to postpone the movie a little.