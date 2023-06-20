Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna Shares Big Update, To Finally Begin Shoot For Film On Tuesday Night

Rashmika Mandanna has finally wrapped up shooting for Animal which marks her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. Now, the actress is back in Hyderabad where she will begin shooting for her much-awaited movie - Pushpa 2: The Rule.

On Tuesday, Rashmika took to her Instagram stories and penned down a long note while talking about her upcoming projects - Animal and Pushpa 2. She mentioned that she will begin shooting for Allu Arjun starrer from tonight i.e Tuesday. “Dear Diary, Today, hmm no actually last night I had a night shoot and I just wrapped up and I am back in Hyderabad and tonight I start work on Pushpa 2," she wrote. Check out her Instagram story here:

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021 and was widely loved by all. The action drama dealt with red sandalwood smuggling. Following the success of Pushpa, fans are now eagerly waiting for its sequel. Earlier this year, Allu Arjun shared his first-look poster of Pushpa 2 in which he was seen dressed in a saree with his face painted in shades of blue and red. He also sported bangles, jewellery, a nose pin and jhumkas.

Besides Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Sai Pallavi has also reportedly joined the film. Reportedly, the makers are also planning to get on board a Bollywood actor too. However, no name has been officially announced as of now.

Pushpa 2’s final release date has also not been announced as of now. It was earlier said that the film is likely to hit theatres in December 2023. However, a recent report by Pinkvilla claimed that Pushpa 2 is unlikely to release anytime before May 2024. The entertainment portal claimed that the film’s director Sukumar wants to leave no stone unturned to bring the ‘best cinematic experience’ for the audience. Therefore, he is likely to postpone the movie a little.