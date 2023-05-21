Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna To Die In Allu Arjun Starrer Film? Viral Photo Leaks Spoiler

Is Rashmika Mandanna dying in Pushpa 2? A viral photo claims that Srivalli might be dying in the Allu Arjun starrer. Fans are aware that Pushpa 2, formally known as Pushpa: The Rule, is currently under filming. The sequel of the Telugu blockbuster not only confirmed that Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj will return on the big screen but had also revealed that Rashmika will reprise Srivalli.

While Allu Arjun’s first look from the Telugu film was released a few weeks ago, the makers are yet to reveal Srivalli’s look from the film. As fans eagerly wait for an update from the film, a photo from the sets has now surfaced online showing a woman appearing similar to Rashmika’s Srivalli in the frame dead and a funeral processsion is underway. It is unclear if the scene is from the film, however, the photo has many fans convinced that Rashmika’s character dies in the film.

The alleged Pushpa 2 photo surfaced online just a few months after reports claimed that Srivalli will be dying in Pushpa 2. Back in June 2022, reports surfaced claiming that Srivalli would die following a face-off between Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat (Fahadh Faasil).

Interestingly, the alleged leaked photo comes just shortly after the makers confirmed that Fahadh Faasil has wrapped the filming of a crucial portion of the film. The makers, last Thursday, took to social media and shared a bheind-the-scenes photo from the sets featuring the Malayalam actor and shared the news of his schedule wrap. In the photo, Fahadh was seen sporting his iconic bald look and checking a scene.

Sharing the photo, the makers wrote, “A key schedule of #Pushpa2TheRule completed with ‘Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat’ aka #FahadhFaasil 💥💥 This time he will return with vengeance." Fans took to the comments section to express their excitement over the new photo. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were missing in the frame.