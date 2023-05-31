Pushpa 2 Team Meets With a Road Accident, Some Artists 'Severely Injured'

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most awaited movies. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, a team of the Telugu blocbuster reportedly met with a road accident recently.

As reported by E-Times, the film’s team was travelling in a bus when it collided with another bus at Narketpally, Nalgonda district, Telangana. Reportedly, some of the film’s team members got ‘severely injured’ while others only sustained minor injuries. The injured team members were immediately taken to a nearby hospital and more details about the unfortunate incident are still awaited. It should be noted that the makers of the film have also not issued any statement regarding the mishap as of now.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021 and was widely loved by all. The action drama dealt with red sandalwood smuggling. Last month, Allu Arjun shared his first-look poster of Pushpa 2 in which he was seen dressed in a saree with his face painted in shades of blue and red. He also sported bangles, jewellery, a nose pin and jhumkas.

While the shooting of Pushpa 2 is currently underway, Sai Pallavi has also reportedly joined the film. Reportedly, the makers are also planning to get on board a Bollywood actor too. However, no name has been officially announced as of now.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2’s final release date has also not been announced as of now. It was earlier being said that the film is likely to hit theatres in December 2023. However, a recent report by Pinkvilla claimed that Pushpa 2 is unlikely to release anytime before May 2024. THe entertainment portal claimed that the film’s director Sukumar wants to leave no stone unturned to bring the ‘best cinematic experience’ for the audience and therefore, he is likely to postpone the movie a little.