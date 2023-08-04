PVR Cinemas Conducts ARR Film Festival To Celebrate AR Rahman’s 30 Years As Music Director

AR Rahman, the musical maestro, is known to have changed the face of Indian music with his immense contributions. It has been 30 years since the Mozart of Madras has been delivering soulful musical pieces to the entertainment industry and has made a name for himself on the global platform. He was launched by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam in 1992 with the movie Roja and has since won the hearts of the audience. Now, in his honour and to celebrate this milestone, the ARR Film Festival will be hosted.

PVR Cinemas will be hosting AR Rahman (ARR) Film Festival in Chennai and Coimbatore from August 4 to August 9. At this film festival, more than 15 movies whose music has been composed by AR Rahman will be shown. Some of the movies are Raavaanan, OK Kanmani, Bigil, Ponniyin Selvan 1, One Hear, I Jodhaa Akbar, Raanjhana, Rockstar, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Vendhu Thanindhatu Kaadu and Sarvam Thaala Mayam.

AR Rahman shared his excitement on the micro-blogging site, X. He tweeted, “Celebrating 30 years of love! Grateful for the incredible love and support I’ve received from all of you, near and far. Your kindness and warmth have touched my heart throughout this journey. Here’s to many more years of cherished memories together!”

🎉 Celebrating 30 years of love! 🌍✨ Grateful for the incredible love and support I've received from all of you, near and far. Your kindness and warmth have touched my heart throughout this journey. Here's to many more years of cherished memories together! ❤️@aasett_digital… pic.twitter.com/fYobV3K7vP— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 3, 2023

In a different tweet, he shared a number of movies to be shown at the festival. His tweet read, “Movies scheduled for Rahmanisms.”

AS Dileep Kumar, aka AR Rahman, is a music composer, singer, songwriter, record producer and much more. He has won several accolades for his contributions to the music industry. He was honoured with six National Film Awards. He has won a Golden Globe Award and BAFTA Award. He is also the recipient of two Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards and 15 Filmfare Awards and many more. He was awarded the third-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan in 2010.

AR Rahman has worked in many known movies like Dil Se, Taal, Slumdog Millionaire, Highway, Guru, Tamasha, Raanjhanaa, Delhi-6, Zubeidaa, Ghajini, Ok Jaanu, Ponniyin Selvan 2, Kisna, Mammannan, Bombay, Rangeela and many more.