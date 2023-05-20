PVR INOX Pictures To Re-Release 6 Kannada Hits This Week

PVR Pictures, the film production and distribution arm of PVR Group, has undergone a rebranding and is now known as PVR INOX Pictures. This name change comes after the successful merger between PVR Ltd and INOX Leisure, two of the leading multiplex operators in India. The merged entity currently operates 361 cinemas with 1,689 screens across 115 cities in India and Sri Lanka.

Recently, PVR INOX Pictures announced the closure of some cinema screens due to accelerated depreciation, which is proposed for the shutdown of certain theatres. However, the company remains committed to growth and has added a total of 168 screens in FY23, with PVR contributing 97 screens and INOX adding 71 screens. In Q4 of FY23, an additional 79 screens were added, with PVR accounting for 53 screens and INOX adding 26 screens

After the announcement of mergers, the cinema group is now rolling out special offers and planning innovative schemes to attract customers. In one such effort, Kannada film fans will be able to watch some of their favourite blockbusters again as PVR INOX Pictures is re-releasing them in theatres.

The ticket costs for these movies will only be Rs 99 and they will run in the cinema halls for a week. The films started running on May 19 and will continue till May 25, with each day of the week dedicated to one film.

Here is the list of films:

Prince (Friday)- The film’s cast includes Darshan Thoogudeepa and Nikita Thukral. It was directed by N Om Prakash Rao and released in 2011.

KGF: Chapter 1 (Sunday)- The film starred Yash and made him a pan-India star after its release in 2018. The movie was directed by Prashanth Neel.

Mufti (Monday)- The 2017 film was directed by Narthan and featured Shiva Rajkumar as the lead character.

Masterpiece (Tuesday)- The movie starred Yash and Shanvi Srivastava as the leads. Directed by Manju Mandavya, the film was released in 2015.

Gandhada Gudi (Wednesday)- The Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer was directed by Amoghavarsha JS and was the last film featuring the late actor. It was released in the theatres in late 2022.

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (Thursday)- The director of the film Raj B. Shetty was also one of the leads of the movie along with Rishab Shetty. The movie was released in theatres in November 2021.