Qala Star Swastika Mukherjee Has Epic Reply To Fan Questioning Her Green Lipstick

Qala star Swastika Mukherjee recently posted photos on her Instagram, showcasing her bold green lipstick. While many praised her confidence, some went on to question her choice. Undeterred, Swastika gracefully defended her decision, asserting that she enjoys experimenting with makeup and cherishes the freedom to choose her own style.

In the photos from Mumbai, she was seen donning a printed green co-ord set complemented by bold kohl-rimmed eyes and vibrant green lips. In her caption, she also expressed her love for auto rides and said that she loves to repeat her clothes while styling them in unique ways and wearing them until they are torn. Sharing her thoughts on her green lipstick, she wrote “I have all the colours of the world when it comes to lipsticks and here I start wearing them in my daily life."

However, not everyone was receptive to her daring green lipstick. While most of her fans complimented her for her choice of colour, experimental fashion sense and honest opinion, it also irked a few netizens who questioned her choice. One person in her comment section wrote “Y this colour of lipstick," and that the colour did not look lovely with her outfit. However, Swastika was quick to reply as she said, “Y not?." The actress continued, “And who will decide that? ME. Because it’s my face and my lipstick. You can of course not like it but asking why is a little juvenile.”

Swastika Mukherjee is known for her work in many Bengali and Hindi movies as well as in web series like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Shah Jahan Regency, Shibaji, Dil Bechara, Bhooter Bhabishyat, Paatal Lok and Qala.

Swastika will next be seen in Hoichoi’s Nikhoj. She is set to portray the role of a cop for the first time. The series also features Tota Roy Choudhury as a suspect, revolving around the story of the protagonist’s missing daughter.