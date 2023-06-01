R Madhavan Birthday: 10 Hilarious Dialogues of the Actor That Will Make You ROFL

HAPPY BIRTHDAY R MADHAVAN: With his charm, dedication, and exceptional performances, R Madhavan has endeared himself to millions of fans worldwide. From his early days in television to his remarkable journey in cinema, Madhavan’s work showcases his undeniable acting prowess. His versatility shines through as he effortlessly transitions into diverse roles.

Whether it’s his endearing portrayal of Maddy in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein or his nuanced performance in Vikram Vedha, he leaves an indelible mark on every character he embodies. The actor also showcases his comedic brilliance, delivering dialogues with impeccable timing that never fail to tickle our funny bones.

To mark his birthday, let’s recall some of his most memorable dialogues that left us in fits of laughter throughout the years:

"Arey meine apni biwi tak ko hawas ki nazar se nahi dekha dusro ko kya dekhunga main.."- Tanu Weds Manu Returns "Humse door jaoge kaise, dil se hum mein bhulaoge kaise… hum woh khushboo hai joh saason mein bastein hai, khud ki saason ko rok paoge kaise?" - Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein "Dost Fail ho jaye to dukh hota hai lekin agar dost 1st aa jaye to usse jada dukh hota hai"- 3 Idiots "Hatao! Matar Paneer Pe Concentrate karte hai!" - 3 Idiots "Spark nahi h spark nahi h, aaaadmi hu mai, koi lighter thodi hu jo spark nhi hai"- Tanu Weds Manu Return "Sex kon sa sex, Pichle saal 2013 me bhaiya dooj ke time hua tha yeh sex.."- Tanu weds Manu Returns "Tera baap hai, toh kya hum testtube baby hai? humara baap nahi hai?" - Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein "We Indian husbands are like that, we always make our woman smile. You know about our population, right?" - The Nambi Effect "Kya bola, ki mai regularly class kyun nahi attend karta? Usse pucho ki wo regularly raat ko ghar kyun nhi jaata? Har raat ko rangeela beer bar!"- Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Whether it’s his boyish charm, impeccable comic timing, or intense performances, R Madhavan has proved time and again that he is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. Here’s wishing R Madhavan a very happy birthday and looking forward to many more years of laughter and entertainment from the talented actor.