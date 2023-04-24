R Madhavan DEFENDS Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein's Chauvinism; Says 'Men and Women Are Flawed...'

R Madhavan and Dia Mirza-starrer Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has gained a loyal following over the years since its release, and it is widely regarded as a classic romantic film. However, like many films, it has also faced criticism for some of its elements, particularly in terms of gender roles and stereotypes.

A few critics have argued that the film perpetuates patriarchal norms by portraying Madhav (played by R Madhavan) as the hero who must “win" Reena’s (Dia Mirza) heart through deceit and manipulation. They have also pointed out that the film presents Reena as a passive and submissive character, who is unable to make her own decisions and is easily swayed by the male protagonist’s actions. Some have argued that the film reinforces traditional gender roles and stereotypes, with Madhav being portrayed as the dominant, macho man and Reena as the delicate and vulnerable woman who needs to be protected and cared for. This portrayal of gender roles has been criticized as outdated and potentially harmful.

R Madhavan has recently shared his perspective on the argument. In an interview with The New Indian, Madhavan mentioned that he and director Gautham Vasudev Menon followed their instincts and produced the Tamil film Minnale, which was subsequently adapted into the Hindi movie RHTDM. He said, “Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is one of those films. Of course, we were accused of a lot of things, how we should treat women and stuff like that, which I have my own debates and arguments about, but it worked. The public liked it and it is still talked about.”

While discussing the Tanu Weds Manu series, Madhavan was questioned about his character’s depiction as a submissive husband in the movie, and how his character’s appearance was mocked. In response, Madhavan raised concerns about the double standard of finding humour in weight-related jokes in Tanu Weds Manu, while at the same time taking issue with the gender politics portrayed in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. He said, “A lot of liberties were taken. People who accuse us of being chauvinistic in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, I can throw the same accusation back at them by saying you guys laugh when I (my character) was called ‘Ye adrak hai, kahi se bhi badh raha hai.’ You think that’s a joke, and it doesn’t hurt a man? I am sure men will equally be sensitive about it. Having said that, I don’t feel anything about it… I don’t think we should become hypersensitive. This is largely a Western concept that tries to make ‘so perfect’, but it isn’t. Men and women are flawed in what they do.”

