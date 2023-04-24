R Madhavan In 'Awe' Of Tanu Weds Manu co-star Kangana Ranaut; Says 'Look At What She Is Doing...'

R Madhavan has collaborated with Kangana Ranaut twice, resulting in a successful on-screen partnership in Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and its sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015). During a recent interview, while talking about the influential women in his life, Madhavan also included Kangana.

During a recent interview with Rohan Dua, when Madhavan was asked about his experience of working with Kangana and his perspective on her successful career as a fighter, he highlighted the strength of the leading ladies in his films, pointing out that he was fortunate to have grown up around strong women, including his mother who managed a bank in Bihar for 30 years. He said, “If you look at all the leading ladies of all my films, they are very very strong. I had a good fortune of growing up with some really strong women in my house itself. My mother was manager of a bank in Bihar for 30 years. So you see how strong women are. I think they are the stronger species. They last much longer. If you look at your grandparents, I can promise you that today your grandfather would be actually relying more on your grandmother than vice versa. That’s a universal truth that all men have to reconcile with.”

Madhavan went on to praise Kangana and other strong women he has had the opportunity to work with. He noted that these women have opinions and are not pushovers or cliché heroines who dance in a couple of movies and get slapped by men. “Working with the likes of Kangana or Shalini or all the strong women that I had the good fortune to work with, they were all women with opinion. They are not pushovers. They are not the cliché heroines, who come in and dance in a couple of movies and get slapped by the man and walk away. These are not the kind of films I have ever done or want to do in my life. People who indulge in those kind of stories are really foolish in today’s world. But to recognise the strength that they bring on to the screen because of their personal achievements as well as their experience and their ability to act is very important. I am giving Kangana the due credit for it, it is extremely smart and important for all of us. She is really an extraordinary actor who brings so much to the roles that she does. And look at what she is doing today across all genres of films, I am quite in awe.”

