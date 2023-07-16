R Madhavan Meets PM Modi And French President Emmanuel Macron At Louvre Museum In Paris

R Madhavan was recently invited for a banquet dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Louvre Museum. The actor now took to his Instagram handle to share his experience of being a part of the same. “The passion and dedication to do good for the Indo French relationship, as well as for the people of both countries was palpable and intense during the Bastille day celebration in Paris on the 14th of July 2023.”

He added, “I was in complete awe at the dinner hosted by the President Emmanuel Macron in honor of our Honorable, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Louvre, of both these world leaders, as they passionately described their vision for the future of these two great friendly nations. The positivity and mutual respect in the air was like a loving embrace.”

Have a look at the photos:

On a closing note, he penned a gratitude note thanking the president and PM Modi for having him over. “Thank you President Macron and Modi Ji for the incredible lesson on grace and humility. May France and India forever prosper together .🇮🇳🇫🇷 Also 14th July 2023 also marked yet another fantastic and successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 with the unfailing Vikas engine built with the help of SEP France by Shri Nambi Narayanan. Praying also for the succes of their important and incredible mission.”

On the career front, R Madhavan has been a part of several highest-grossing films including Vikram Vedha, 3 Idiots and Irudhi Suttru, among others. The actor made his film debut with the 1997 film Inferno. Since then, he has appeared in several films like Guru, Rang De Basanti, Evano Oruvan, Naan Aval Adhu, Om Shanti, Vaazhthugal, Rocketry: The Manbi Effect and many others.

The actor was last seen in Kookie Gulati’s biopic Dhokha: Round D Corner. Now, he is going to star in upcoming projects such as Krrish 4, The Railway Men and Alibaug, to name a few. R. Madhavan is now all set to star in the biopic of GD Naidu with the same production house that is bankrolling his next release which will be directed by Mithran R Jawahar.