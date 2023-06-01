R Madhavan Turns 53: From Rocketry: The Nambi Effect to The Railway Men, Latest and Upcoming Projects of Maddy

HAPPY BIRTHDAY R MADHAVAN: R Madhavan, the versatile actor, has won the hearts of fans with his exceptional talent and captivating performances. Before entering the film industry, Madhavan made a significant impact on television, establishing himself as a star. However, it was his portrayal of the lead role in Mani Ratnam’s Alai Payuthey in 2000 that propelled him to heartthrob status in South India.

From there, his popularity spread to Bollywood, where he delivered memorable performances in films like Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Rang De Basanti, and 3 Idiots. Madhavan’s talent and charm continue to make a lasting impression in cinema. On his birthday, let’s take a look at his latest and upcoming films.

Latest Movies

Dhokha (2022)

Kookie Gulati directs the thrilling film Dhokha, starring R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumar, and Khushalii Kumar. The story revolves around Sanchi Sinha (Khushalii), a housewife who finds herself held hostage in her own home by a terrorist named Haq Gul (Aparshakti). Meanwhile, her husband Yatharth (R. Madhavan) and a team of police officers embark on a mission to rescue her. With Sanchi battling a delusional personality disorder and allegations of infidelity surrounding Yatharth, Dhokha offers a gripping and suspenseful narrative.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (2022)

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a film starring Simran, Rajit Kapoor, and R Madhavan, delves into the untold story of space scientist Nambi Narayanan. Written and directed by Madhavan himself, the movie provides a captivating portrayal of Narayanan’s life, showcasing his remarkable journey on the big screen for the first time. With exceptional performances and a compelling narrative, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has garnered immense success and even received recognition at the prestigious 2023 Oscars.

Decoupled (2021)

In this Netflix series, R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla portray a married couple with a daughter, navigating the challenges of an impending divorce. Madhavan’s character is a writer in this show, while Surveen Chawla plays his estranged wife. Created by Manu Joseph and directed by Hardik Mehta, this comedy series features a special appearance by author Chetan Bhagat, playing himself.

Upcoming Movies

The Test

The Test, a Tamil drama directed by S. Sashikanth, is set to release in theatres this year. R Madhavan and Siddharth Narayan take on the main lead roles, creating a compelling on-screen presence. The film guarantees an enthralling cinematic experience. R. Madhavan has also shared a video on his Instagram handle, teasing the upcoming release of the movie.

Alibaug

Sanjay Gupta directs this film, which revolves around a professor organizing a reunion of his students after a decade in Alibagh. The movie features an ensemble cast including Sophiya Chaudhary, Parvin Dabas, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and many other talented actors.

The Railway Men

India’s renowned film production house, Yash Raj Films, is all set to make it into the world of OTT platforms with YRF Entertainment. Their debut OTT project, The Railway Men, holds a special significance as it pays tribute to the unsung heroes of the tragic 1984 Bhopal gas incident. Featuring a stellar cast including R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma, and Babil Khan, the series commenced filming on December 1, 2021, with an initially planned premiere on December 2, 2022. However, the release date has been postponed, and eager viewers can now anticipate its arrival in 2023.