R.Madhavan With Wife And Son Vedaant Snapped At IIFA 2023, Fans Say, "Him And His Son Are Handsome'

R Madhavan is one of the most famous actors in the film industry. From leaving an indelible mark on the big screens to making his fans spellbound with his dashing looks, he does it all. The actor, who acted in and directed Rocketry: The Nambi Effect recently graced the much talked about IIFA Awards that was held in Dubai on Sunday. Tagging along with him were his wife and illustrious son.

In a paparazzo handle that has been doing the rounds on social media, R.Madhavan can be seen surrounded by paps and photographers trying to capture the family in one frame. While R.Madhavan was carrying his award in his hands and looked dapper in a black ensemble, his son Vedaant had worn a dark green jacket and had paired it with green trousers. Meanwhile, Madhavan’s wife looked elegant in a saree. For the unversed, Best Direction Category award was presented to R Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Reacting to the clip, one of the fans wrote, “Him and his son are both handsome." Another one commented, “He is handsome!" Someone else said, “His son is handsome af!" A fan also stated, "

Wow, they all look stunning!"

On the career front, R Madhavan has been a part of several highest-grossing films including Vikram Vedha, 3 Idiots and Irudhi Suttru, among others. The actor made his film debut with the 1997 film Inferno. Since then, he has appeared in several films like Guru, Rang De Basanti, Evano Oruvan, Naan Aval Adhu, Om Shanti, Vaazhthugal, Rocketry: The Manbi Effect and many others. The actor was last seen in Kookie Gulati’s biopic Dhokha: Round D Corner. Now, he is going to star in upcoming projects such as Krrish 4, The Railway Men and Alibaug, to name a few. R. Madhavan is now all set to star in the biopic of GD Naidu with the same production house that is bankrolling his next release which will be directed by Mithran R Jawahar.