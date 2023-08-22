R Sarathkumar And Arya-starrer Tamil Film Mr. X Goes On Floors

Director Manu Anand is all set to start shooting for his upcoming movie Mr. X today. The film crew has scheduled the shoot for an initial two days in Chennai, followed by shoots across Rajasthan and Hosur after that.

Pictures from the shoot were shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Prince Pictures, under whose banner the film is being produced. The production house wrote, “We are extremely glad to start shooting for our multi-starrer projects #Mr X- on floors today…Written and directed by @itsmanuanand." Check out the tweet here:

Manu Anand, Divyanka, and Raam H Puthran have written the script for the movie. R Sarathkumar, Arya, Anagha LK, Gautham Karthik and Manju Warrier are cast for the lead roles in the movie. The action thriller movie is produced by S Lakshman Kumar, Shravanthi Sainath and A Venkatesh, while the music is composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas. The cinematography for the film has been handled by Tanveer Mir.

Arya is an Indian actor who predominantly appears in Tamil cinema and a few Telugu and Malayalam films. He made his breakthrough in Vishnuvardhan’s Arinthum Ariyamalum and Pattiyal. He played a crucial role in Naan Kadavul, directed by Aghori. His upcoming projects include Madha Gaja Raja by Sundar C, Madha Gaja Raja and Santhana Devan by Santhana Devan.

The other lead of the film is Gautham Karthik who has worked in Tamil films. He made his debut in the 2013 film Kdal, directed by Mani Ratnam. He has done some famous works in movies like Vai Raja Vai, Hara Hara Mahadevaki, Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu, Mr. Chandramouli, Anandham Vilayadum Veedu and many others. His upcoming movies, apart from Mr. X, are the Tamil film Sippai, which is scheduled to release somewhere in November. The movie is directed by Saravanan.